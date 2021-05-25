ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $41.96 on Monday. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of 381.49, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $372,394.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,361 shares of company stock worth $3,160,628. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

