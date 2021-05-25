SHPING Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $202,726.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $202,726.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.65 or 0.00939714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.96 or 0.09964891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

