Sicart Associates LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $2,350,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SKM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 1,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

