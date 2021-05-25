Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 3.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,068,961. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

