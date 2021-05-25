Sicart Associates LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 44.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 43.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,616. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

