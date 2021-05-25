Sicart Associates LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 46,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

