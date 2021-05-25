Sicart Associates LLC Sells 32,610 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,610 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock remained flat at $$35.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.