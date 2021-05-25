Sicart Associates LLC Sells 580 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.11. 3,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

