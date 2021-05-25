Sicart Associates LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,845. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

