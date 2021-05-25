Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after buying an additional 253,615 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

