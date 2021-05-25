Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VTV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $139.87. 31,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

