Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,068 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.