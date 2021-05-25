Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,275 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

