Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 303,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period.

FIW stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

