Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

