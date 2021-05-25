Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 259.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.