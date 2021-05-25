Sigma Planning Corp Sells 13,977 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $2,021,000.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

