Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $163.00.

5/19/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

4/23/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/23/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00.

4/7/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $163.43.

Get Silicon Laboratories Inc alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.