Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,527 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,907 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 359,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.