SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives C$15.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

SIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of SIL stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.95. The company had a trading volume of 388,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,790. The company has a quick ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$9.13 and a 52 week high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

