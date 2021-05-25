Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

