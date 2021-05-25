SingularityNET (AGI) One Day Volume Hits $2.75 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $187.04 million and $2.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,846,784 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

