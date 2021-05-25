Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

Skillz stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 8,379,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,002,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

