Small Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Volume Hits $37.06 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 51.1% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $37.06 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Small Love Potion Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

