SmartCash Achieves Market Cap of $13.59 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $827,297.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,526.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.85 or 0.06752142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.30 or 0.01828831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00456854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00200837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.48 or 0.00622184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00453061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00364988 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

