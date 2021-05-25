Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $233.92 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.