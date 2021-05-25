Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.93.

NYSE SNOW opened at $233.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.24. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

