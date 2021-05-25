So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.43. So-Young International shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 6,205 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -914.00 and a beta of 0.21.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in So-Young International by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 318,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

