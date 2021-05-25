SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director More Avery Sells 15,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

More Avery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,525. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

