SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $254.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.86.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.75.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.