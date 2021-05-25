Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $243.40 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $258.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.