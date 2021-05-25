Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after buying an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

