Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 107,824 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10,550.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,502,000 after buying an additional 159,496 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

NYSE:VALE opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

