Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $172.49 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $174.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,916.77 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

