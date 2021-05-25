Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $319.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.38. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

