S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $379.91 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.55 and its 200 day moving average is $344.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

