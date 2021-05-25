SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Holdings Cut by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 189,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.