SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $55,986,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $177.20. 345,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

