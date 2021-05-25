Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDY stock opened at GBX 76.70 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Speedy Hire has a 1 year low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £405.15 million and a P/E ratio of 101.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

