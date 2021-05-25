Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.