Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.89

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.70. Spok shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 272,748 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Spok by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Spok by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spok by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spok by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

