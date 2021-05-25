Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sprott by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sprott by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. Sprott has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 89.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

