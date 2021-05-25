Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 151.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $210.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 297.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.31. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

