Squirrel Finance (NUTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,942.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $10,942.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00008054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00983784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.54 or 0.10154714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00086355 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 883,500 coins and its circulating supply is 881,639 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

