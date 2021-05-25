SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRAX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. SRAX has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 78.48% and a negative net margin of 170.06%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

