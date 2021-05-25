SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
Several other research firms also recently commented on SRAX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 78.48% and a negative net margin of 170.06%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.