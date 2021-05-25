SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398,182 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.99% of SSR Mining worth $62,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

