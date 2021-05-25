Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Stabilus stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Stabilus has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $20.74.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

