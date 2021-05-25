Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Stabilus stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Stabilus has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $20.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

