Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Down 4.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 607,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,021,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $22.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

