Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 12,962 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,487,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 185.4% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after buying an additional 463,491 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after buying an additional 372,049 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

