Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.